If not punishment, then what?

By Postmedia News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of my grandchildren live with me now, and as their primary caregiver during the week, I’m developing a whole new perspective on parenting young children with Choice Theory. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. When I first learned about...

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
My husband wants to be in another room

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart for 20 years now and we share three children who are all in their teens. I’m not completely sure how it all started, but our relationship has been on the rocks for about the past five years and on really shaky ground for the past two.
Harriette Cole: My boyfriend humiliated me on social media

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn’t initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I’m humiliated. How do I handle this?
Do We Deserve Our Punishments—and Our Rewards?

Picture this: an accountant embezzles hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer and gets caught red-handed. He pleads that he shouldn’t be punished: he was brought up in poverty, and deserves a break. Then it comes out he’s done this before. Should he be held responsible and punished? Should he get what some people would call his just deserts?
Punishment Avoidance Strongly Motivates Behavior of Children with ADHD

Children with ADHD may experience greater behavioral sensitivity to punishment, according to a new study that found subjects with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder more likely than controls to avoid tasks with a relatively higher likelihood of punishment for failure, even if the likelihood of reward for success was also elevated. Researchers found a bias among children with ADHD toward less punished alternatives, according to the Journal of Attention Disorders study, which also found that avoidance of punishment led to poorer task performance.1 This was true across cultural backgrounds. Past research on the factors that motivate children with ADHD has focused largely on the impact of rewards, not punishment.
Opinion: Stop punishing kids in classrooms

After a year and a half of pandemic policies that kept children out of school in many communities — disproportionately burdening the state’s highest-need students with illness, isolation and economic uncertainty — this is a time to set children up for success, rather than punishing them further. Despite these challenges,...
Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
9 Tips For Building Trust With Your Child Using Validation

Having a tough time shifting to respectful parenting practices? Dr. Nanika Coor gives tips for validating your child in ways that cultivate mutual respect, strengthens trust, and inspires voluntary cooperation. play. Listen. 9 Tips For Building Trust With Your Child Using Validation. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe...
My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
