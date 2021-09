Godzilla may be the King of the Monsters in the latest iteration of cinema's MonsterVerse, but now he is also king of the toys as well thanks to a new release by Mezco Toyz, who have just opened pre-orders on their new 3 feet long version of the Japenese behemoth. Standing over 18 inches tall, this is one of the biggest and most impressive Godzilla toys ever released and as you would expect it comes with an equally impressive price tag of $450. If you are looking for the Godfather of all Godzilla toys then this guy certainly packs the punch of a nuclear blast.

12 DAYS AGO