As the general manager of the Crowne Plaza Syracuse — with 277 guest rooms, two restaurants, and many thousands of square feet of banquet space — I understand firsthand the importance of Interstate 81 to our community’s economy. Our hotel was built in 1968 as a product of development of the current viaduct. We have had an ideal location next to I-81 for 50 plus years. I have had the pleasure of working in the hospitality industry in Orlando, Florida, as well as here in Syracuse over the past 14 years. Location, accessibility and convenience are the key factors in making a community successful.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO