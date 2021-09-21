CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Children's General Assembly Presents Manifesto to the United Nations Today, Sept 21

Cover picture for the articleChildren from Around the Globe Implore World Leaders to Act More Like Children to Solve the World's Most Critical Issues of Climate Change, Education and Poverty. NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 The first-ever international Children's General Assembly presented their ideas on creating a better future to the United Nation's General Assembly today, in a virtual meeting that took place between Billund, Denmark, the Capital of Children, and New York. The children's manifesto focused on climate change, education and poverty, and called on world leaders to invest more time and money in education rather than military, and invest more in green energy and technology than in monetary growth.

