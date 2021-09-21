Children's General Assembly Presents Manifesto to the United Nations Today, Sept 21

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations General Assembly is holding its annual gathering in person next week for the first time since the start of the pandemic. More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the event on the East Side. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his address Tuesday. The NYPD says it’s working with the Secret Service, the State Department’s security and U.N. Police, and security will be tight. “There are no specific credible threats regarding an attack or terrorism regarding New York City at this time, but we know the world that we live in. We remain, again, vigilant to deter any attacks that could occur,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Police say starting Monday, expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO