How cover crops and cash crops intertwine

Cover crops are widely seen as one of the most promising conservation practices, improving soil health while also removing carbon from the atmosphere. But while the number of Midwestern farmers planting cover crops has increased markedly in recent years, 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Census data show only about 5 percent have adopted the conservation practice. Experts say that the hesitancy of the other 95 percent may be due, in part, to a perception that cover crops require more effort and may also negatively affect summer cash crop yield.