Developer in Talks With Capcom & Disney To Discuss Marvel vs Capcom 2 Revival

By Nigel Jones
The Dad
The Dad
 8 days ago
Earlier this summer though, the #FreeMvC2 campaign exploded online in an effort from fans to try and bring attention to Disney & Capcom to make the game more easily accessible. It’s a staple of the genre, so it’s insane to me that it isn’t available to the masses. Despite no word from Disney & Capcom, it seems someone was listening and is trying to answer the call. If these new rumors turn out to be true, it looks like everyone will be able to get their hands on one of the best fighting games ever (and for a reasonable price too).

