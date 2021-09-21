CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Shares Tumble as CEO Projects Lower Fourth-Quarter Subscriber Growth Than Estimates

By Alex Sherman, CNBC
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek warned of headwinds on subscription video streaming growth in the fourth quarter. Chapek noted production slowdowns caused by the delta variant of Covid-19 will lead to a lighter slate of new programming than Disney had originally projected. Disney shares fell more than 3% after his comments...

