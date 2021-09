Brasil-based digital bank Bexs has connected its cross-border payment platform, Bexs Pay, to Pix, an instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB). Pix allows online international businesses to offer Pix to its Brazilian customers, making the cross-border experience increasingly local. The system is based on registering (personal or corporate) payment keys, which can be emails, telephone numbers or the Brazilian social security number (CPF). According to the press release, currently, there are almost 300 million keys registered with such contactless payments tool, which is putting more traditional alternative payments methods, such as debit card, bank slips and bank transfers, into the background.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO