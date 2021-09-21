CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday’s Seattle Game Has Become a Must Win

By K. Joudry
 8 days ago
Over at The Vikings Gazette, I offered up my “Tuesday Reflections,” a weekly piece that takes a closer look at three pertinent Vikings topics. The first one covered whether our upcoming Seahawks game is a must win:. Technically, no Week 3 game is a must-win. I mean, we could lose...

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

