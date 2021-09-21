CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Wallet is getting verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

There's a real chance you'll need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain venues, and Apple is hoping it can save you the hassle of digging up an email or carrying a physical card in your pocket. The company is bringing verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to Wallet as part of a future iPhone software update. The feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key and create a public key to verify your info.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Wallet#Covid 19#Software Update#Health Records
WRIC TV

Virginians can now verify COVID-19 vaccination status with QR codes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that Virginians can now access their COVID-19 vaccination records with QR codes. QR codes, short for quick response, are barcodes that can be scanned with smartphones. This will allow people to show their vaccination status without the need to carry around their paper card or download an app.
VIRGINIA STATE
Engadget

Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

With the addition of features like a 120Hz display on some models, Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is many ways a step above the phones the company shipped last year. But when it comes to the question of repairability, the story is more complicated. Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display. No matter what workaround it tried, iFixit could not get Face ID to work again. By its estimation, the display on the iPhone 13 lineup is serial-locked to the device. “Right now, if you replace your screen, Apple kills your Face ID, unless they control the repair,” the company warns.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
La Crosse Tribune

Epic Systems develops tech to verify COVID-19 vaccine status, test results

Verifying a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status or test results at local businesses may have just become more convenient thanks to a new technology developed by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. The technology could change how government entities, event venues, health care providers and even airports ensure people have received jabs without...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Engadget

1Password can now randomly generate email addresses for logins

Since 2019, Sign in with Apple has allowed iPhone and Mac users to protect their privacy by allowing them to generate random email addresses when they need to access a new website, service or app. It’s one of those small features that can have an outsized impact, and now something similar is coming to 1Password.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Apple beefs up Keynote, Pages and Numbers with new features

Is rolling out updates to its suite of Keynote, Pages and Numbers on iPhone, iPad and Mac. The next time you deliver a presentation with Keynote, you'll be able to include live video feeds directly in the slides. You can resize the video feed and change the look with masks, frames, drop shadows and reflections.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google adds more information to its ‘About this result’ feature

At the start of the year, Google added a feature to its search engine called About This Result. By tapping on the three dots icon located next to most results, the tool allows you to find out more about a website before you navigate to it. With the initial rollout of About This Result, Google displayed information from Wikipedia, and, if that wasn’t available, it pulled what it could from one of its services. The panels also included details about the website like when it was first indexed by the company, and if you could expect a secure connection.
INTERNET
The Independent

Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw – experts

Researchers have urged iPhone users to remove Visa as a transport card via Apple Pay after uncovering a flaw which they say fraudsters could use to bypass security and make unlimited contactless payments.Experts from the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey warned the issue could be exploited to make transactions from an iPhone inside someone’s bag, without their knowledge.They claim the vulnerability only happens on Apple Pay when a Visa card is set up as an Express Travel Card, also known as Express Transit mode – a feature intended for owners to tap in and out of public...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store

You've the option to re-download Apple's in-house apps for a while, but you haven't been allowed to write App Store reviews for them like you can for third-party titles. Apple is now treating its apps more as equals, though. 9to5Mac notes Apple has quietly enabled App Store ratings and reviews for its own software. If you want to laud improvements to Maps or trash Mail, you can.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Twitch lets streamers require verification before viewers can chat

Twitch might have another way to deter "hate raids" and similar abuse: make it impractical to create a troll account. The livestreaming service has introduced an option that lets streamers and moderators require one-time phone or email verification for chatters. Broadcasters can either require it for everyone or set exemptions based on account age, follow duration or status. A streamer can require verification only for first-timers, for example, or waive the requirement for subscribers and VIPs.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Google Lens is coming to Chrome on the desktop

You no longer have to point your phone at your computer screen if you want to use Google Lens on your computer. As part of a string of updates, Google has revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months." You just have to right-click on a website, choose to search with Lens and select the part of the page you want to examine. After that, you'll get results relating to the content you highlighted. Needless to say, that could be helpful if you're trying to identify an animal or a hot new jacket.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Need to speed up your Wi-Fi hotspot? Try changing this one Android setting

Using your phone as a hotspot gives you an internet connection anywhere, and one that's far more secure than using free public Wi-Fi. But if you have an Android phone, you might not be getting the fastest speeds you can, which means that websites on your laptop or tablet, for example, load much slower than they could.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy