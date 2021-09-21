CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Flatland Film Festival highlights local filmmakers

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts' 18th Annual Flatland Film Festival is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday with all screenings to be held in the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre, 511 Ave. K. The festival celebrates filmmaking excellence with feature films, short films, and special filmmaker panels. This year's featured productions...

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
springvillejournal.com

Local filmmakers host movie premiere at Joylan Theater

SPRINGVILLE – After years of hard work and filming their second movie “Darkness Binds,” local filmmakers Golden Groves and Michael Buttino from September Brothers Productions of Springville were able to showcase their finished film at their premiere at the Joylan Theater Sept. 2. Directed by Buttino, produced by Groves and...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
lascrucesbulletin.com

Soroptimists host LUNAFEST to highlight women filmmakers

LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted virtually by Soroptimist International of Las Cruces (SILC) beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, SILC said in a news release. Ticket holders can join the event at that time...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Short Film#Filmmaking#Filmmakers#Vip#Lhuca
mpacorn.com

Film festival returns next week

The Moorpark Film Festival, postponed due to a COVID-19 case at High Street Arts Center last month, will now take place Sept. 25 at Studio Movie Grill in the Simi Valley Town Center mall. Chris Barrett, festival marketing director and Rotary Club of Moorpark Morning president, said the High Street...
MOORPARK, CA
US News and World Report

Camden Film Festival Celebrates Documentaries

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The Camden Film Festival, which celebrates documentaries, is wrapping up this weekend on Maine's Midcoast. The festival opened with “Becoming Cousteau,” from two-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, about the undersea explorer who tried decades ago to warn the world about the climate crisis. And the...
CAMDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
newsdakota.com

Global Film Festival Returns to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Jamestown Arts Center) – Jamestown will join the rest of the globe as a site to show the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Movie lovers can join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world when the 24th annual film festival screens at The Arts Center. “When you watch a...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KVOE

No Coast Film Festival warmly welcomed by filmmakers

The third annual No Coast Film Festival is in the books, and organizers are pleased with the interest from filmmakers and their feedback on the event. Associate Director Jonny Leach says there were high expectations even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The goal was to make the three-day event “filmmaker-centric,” and Leach says that was accomplished.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Local teen’s film garners film festival recognition

Santa Clarita teen Griffin Loch is well on his way to his goal of creating four feature-length films by the time he turns 18. “My entire life, I’ve always wanted to be a filmmaker,” Loch said. “There’s nothing I can imagine myself doing differently than telling stories through the beautiful art medium of film. It’s what I’ve always been drawn to.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
West Valley View

Local film festival returns after pandemic hiatus

Peoria Film Festival Executive Director Jason Carney sees film festivals as fostering their own little community. “There’s just that sense of comradery from film lovers,” Carney described. “It’s not your casual filmgoer, so everybody’s just got this sense of belonging and really wanting to discover the next great film.”. Perhaps...
PEORIA, AZ
ourquadcities.com

Moline filmmakers earn prestigious selection in London festival for Seberg doc

Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films are thrilled that their documentary on an international movie star from Iowa is an Official Selection at the 2021 Raindance Film Festival in London, England. The award-winning film, “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon”, is a co-production with Garry McGee of McMarr...
MOLINE, IL
bostonguide.com

Fall Film Festivals Roundup

Despite the current times, spending time indoors as the air begins to cool is only natural. And one of the best ways to do so remains the pleasure of enjoying great films in a community setting (safely, of course, by following each venue’s COVID-19 protocols). While online streaming is still an option, many upcoming film festivals are finally offering patrons the opportunity to savor some cutting-edge cinema in the best possible setting—a darkened theater among fellow film aficionados. This fall, several film fests and other celebrations of cinema are available all over the Boston area, starting with the Boston Film Festival, which hosts virtual screenings beginning September 23 of several shorts, features and documentaries via the Eventive streaming platform. Next up is the Boston Latino International Film Festival September 24–October 3, an all-online affair that screens nine new films, including a documentary about iconic entertainer Rita Moreno and Los Hermanos/The Brothers, the poignant true story of two Cuban musician brothers—one living in Havana, one in New York—who are reunited after decades years apart. Speaking of documentaries, another annual film tradition in these parts is the 7th annual GlobeDocs Film Festival, which arrives October 13–17 to tell more than 20 real-life tales followed by discussions with filmmakers and experts from the staff of The Boston Globe. Both virtual and in-person programming at the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theatres is planned, and films include docs on pioneering oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau and groundbreaking tennis legend Arthur Ashe.
BOSTON, MA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Local filmmaker Ryan Rox debuts horror short, 'Crawl,' at Fountain Theatre

LAS CRUCES - Filmmaker Ryan Rox and the Mesilla Valley Film Society will present the debut screening of Crawl at the Fountain Theatre in Mesilla on Sunday, Oct. 3. Based on true events, Crawl follows a day in the life of an average teenager who unintentionally takes down a notorious serial killer. The film stars El Paso-based actor Brandon Lee Camarena Abeyta, and Dan Williams, a Las Cruces-based film grip and screenwriter, who makes his acting debut in Crawl. Williams teaches a film crew training class at DACC.
LAS CRUCES, NM
bsc.edu

BSC at the Cannes Film Festival

Justus arrived one day before the festival began on July 5 and spent two weeks working with ticket distribution for The American Pavilion, the hospitality and communications hub for the thousands of Americans attending the Cannes Film Festival. In her role, she managed tickets at the Pavilion for industry insiders, student programs, and raffles for the most sought-after premieres.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
capcity.news

WYO Film Festival Announces 2021 Film Selections

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — WYO Film Festival will be held in Sheridan, Wyoming. The three day event will start on October 1 and end October 3. The in person event will screen thirteen featured and short films. “After watching a heavy helping of film and television from the comfort of our...
WYOMING STATE
wamc.org

2021 Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival will be celebrating its 22nd Anniversary September 29 - October 3, 2021 at indoor and outdoor venues in the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Kingston and Saugerties, and online. The festival will also present a series of intimate panels with prominent industry figures, as well as live musical and comedy performances and other special events.
WOODSTOCK, NY
chagrinvalleytoday.com

40 filmmakers plan to attend Chagrin festival

To re-coin a phrase, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival does not live by films alone and this year’s 12th annual cinematic celebration offers a variety of fun and informative extra added attractions in addition to the 97 documentaries from 38 countries. “We are known for providing filmgoers with experiences which...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy