Adobe's Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Camera Raw will get some significant improvements to the way users make selective adjustments thanks to AI-powered selection tools. Photographers will soon be able to harness the power of Adobe Sensei, Adobe's AI and machine-learning toolset, when it comes to making selective adjustments to their photographs. A new, improved masking engine will make its way to Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Camera Raw. In addition, features such as Select Subject and Select Sky will be available, allowing photographers to make quick work of areas that previously required photographers to paint in masks by hand.

