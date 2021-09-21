Tiger Woods Joins Tom Brady's Autograph Company for Athletes to Release NFTs
Tiger Woods becomes latest athlete to release NFTs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The digital currency craze continues to make its way into the sports world. Tiger Woods is releasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through Autograph, a company co-founded by Tom Brady in a collaboration with Upper Deck. Woods has been added to the Autograph advisory board alongside Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky and Tony Hawk. Each athlete on the advisory board has or will soon have NFTs.www.nbcwashington.com
