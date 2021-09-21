CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Rutledge, Healthy Again, Is Focused on Making Hitters ‘Look Stupid'

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutledge, healthy again, focused on making hitters ‘look stupid’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 season didn’t go as hoped for Jackson Rutledge. Opening the year at High-A Wilmington, the Nationals’ 22-year-old pitching prospect had an opportunity to move up the organizational ladder in his first full professional season since being drafted 17th overall in 2019. But a strained rotator cuff, a blister and a few up-and-down starts later, Rutledge found himself in Low-A Fredericksburg with a 7.68 ERA over just 36 1/3 innings.

