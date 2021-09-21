Special Weather Statement issued for Drew by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Drew A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Drew County through 300 PM CDT At 231 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ladelle, or 9 miles south of Monticello, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Green Hill Ladelle... Prairie Grove Jerome... New Hope in Drew County Collins... Enon Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
