CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drew County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Drew by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Drew A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Drew County through 300 PM CDT At 231 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ladelle, or 9 miles south of Monticello, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Green Hill Ladelle... Prairie Grove Jerome... New Hope in Drew County Collins... Enon Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Drew County, AR
City
Monticello, AR
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
Reuters

Democratic disagreements imperil Biden agenda as shutdown looms

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's agenda was at risk of being derailed by divisions among his own Democrats, as moderates voiced anger on Wednesday at the idea of delaying a $1 trillion infrastructure bill ahead of a critical vote to avert a government shutdown. The White House...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#New Hope#Green Hill Ladelle
Fox News

NBA says no pay for players who miss games because of local vaccine mandates

NBA players who are forced to miss games because of local COVID-19 vaccine mandates will not be paid, the league announced Wednesday. NBA spokesman Mike Bass made the announcement during the start of training camp this week, revealing a policy that specially targets unvaccinated players in New York City and San Francisco.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy