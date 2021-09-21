City Council Recap: KDL Annual Report, Line Shack Bids

Lowell City Council met for 50 minutes last night to discuss four agenda items during their second regular meeting for September. All councilmembers were present. Before starting discussion on old and new business, the council opened the floor for comments concerning items not on the agenda. One resident approached the podium to discuss holes left in her siding after a utility box had been moved. She had previously stopped by city hall and left a message but has been able to connect with anyone who could resolve her concerns.