CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowell, MI

City Council Recap: KDL Annual Report, Line Shack Bids

By Maryalene LaPonsie
lowellsfirstlook.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowell City Council met for 50 minutes last night to discuss four agenda items during their second regular meeting for September. All councilmembers were present. Before starting discussion on old and new business, the council opened the floor for comments concerning items not on the agenda. One resident approached the podium to discuss holes left in her siding after a utility box had been moved. She had previously stopped by city hall and left a message but has been able to connect with anyone who could resolve her concerns.

lowellsfirstlook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Lowell, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lowell, MI
Kent County, MI
Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie West
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy