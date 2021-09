The Buffalo Sabres haven’t been relevant beyond the regular season–or even during–in quite some time. Since the 2010-11 NHL season, the last playoff appearance for Buffalo, the franchise has finished at the bottom of their division six of the last 10 seasons. They’ve also finished .500 or above just twice. Though their season will be tough yet again, they still have the ability to play spoiler during their rivals’ respective playoff pushes.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO