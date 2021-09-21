CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire, Smoke Seen on Caesars Superdome Roof Ahead of Saints' Return

By Kelley Ekert
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire, smoke seen on Caesars Superdome roof ahead of Saints' return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A fire broke out on the roof of the Caesars Superdome roof on Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans. Black smoke was spotted billowing from the New Orleans Saints' stadium around 1:40 p.m. ET....

