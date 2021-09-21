CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roku Rolls Out Big Software Updates and New Hardware Just in Time for Fall TV

Roku is an incredible company in many ways. They’re not Amazon, Apple, or Google, yet they’re the heavyweight in the streaming world because they’re a neutral party. They don’t care what you watch, but they do care deeply that your experience finding and enjoying what you watch is the best one possible. And they want to keep that exacting standard with new OS updates and hardware for your fall viewing enjoyment!

TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Roku’s latest update is making free live TV even easier to stream

Roku is making finding stuff to watch more of a breeze by expanding voice command support and making it easier to watch free live TV. With the Roku OS 10.5 update, Roku device owners will be able to access the live TV guide — which now boasts more than 200 channels to stream for free — faster by pinning it to their home screens alongside their other apps and channels. After updating, users just need to search for “Live TV on The Roku Channel” and will be able to install it as they would any other app or streaming service.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best Buy Labor Day TV sale: smart TV deals starting at just $139.99

The Best Buy Labor Day TV sales event is officially underway, which means it's a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $139.99. The retailer is offering up to $200 off smart Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Roku Live Tv Channel#Roku Voice#Roku Os#Roku Streaming Stick#Streaming Stick 4k#Dolby Vision#Airplay#Homekit#Roku Ultra Lt#Wi Fi
Digital Trends

How to listen to Roku TV with your headphones

Whether you’re looking to add streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu to a “dumb” TV or you want access to a host of third-party movie channels, a Roku TV or Roku streaming device is a great way to get connected to your favorite content. On top of hundreds of streaming channels encompassing every genre and niche, along with a plethora of hardware options to choose from, the Roku companion app (for iOS and Android devices) has a convenient audio feature for late-night movie-watchers called “private listening.”
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Roku debuts new Streaming Stick 4K bundles, software update with voice and mobile features

The new Streaming Stick 4K builds on Roku’s four-year-old product, the Streaming Stick+, as it offers the same type of stick form factor designed to be hidden behind the TV set. This version, however, has a faster processor which allows the device to boot up to 30% faster and load channels more quickly, Roku claims. The Wi-Fi is also improved, offering faster speeds and smart algorithms that help make sure users get on the right band for the best performance in their homes where network congestion is an increasingly common problem — especially with the pandemic-induced remote work lifestyle. The new Stick adds support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, giving it the “4K” moniker.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to buy a TV: Fall 2021 update

At long last, we've returned to the rituals of fall -- the kids are back to in-person learning, NFL stadiums are at full capacity and families gather in living rooms to root for their favorite teams. In the tech world, fall signals the start of TV bargain hunting. TVs are...
NFL
whathifi.com

PS5 software update brings 3D Audio to your TV speakers

Sony 3D Audio technology can come to your simple, two-channel, built-in TV speakers from today with the second major PS5 software update to date. The September system update includes M.2 SSD storage expansion and a host of social gaming feature additions too. From an AV perspective, it's the 3D Audio...
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Roku unveils two new 4K streaming sticks and rolls out Roku OS 10.5

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Roku has refreshed its streaming stick lineup with two new 4K enabled additions: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+. At a starting price of $50, the latest streaming sticks deliver a feature-packed experience, including Dolby Vision HDR support, faster performance, improved Wi-Fi performance, and more. The company is also updating the Walmart-exclusive Roku Ultra LT and released a new software version — Roku 10.5 — that brings new voice control features, among other enhancements.
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

Roku rolls new products and OS as streaming competition stays hot

With the holiday buying season fast approaching, Roku has introduced a pair of new 4K-capable streaming sticks along with an operating system refresh that will be phased into the market in the coming weeks. On the device side, Roku unveiled the Streaming Stick 4K for $49.99 and the Streaming Stick...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Everything new with HomePod’s upcoming software update

During the WWDC21 keynote in June, Apple almost didn’t mention tvOS 15. And if the Apple TV software was almost forgotten, what could we say about HomePod 15, which is a variation of the tvOS operating system?. Luckily, with the Release Candidate version of HomePod 15, we are able to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS
darkhorizons.com

Roku Updates Its 4K Streaming Stick

Roku has unveiled a newly updated Streaming Stick 4K model priced the same as the previous-generation (USD$50) and the new Roku OS 10.5 operating system. The new stick is reportedly 30% faster than the 2017 model and enables smoother streaming in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ along with Dolby Atmos support.
ELECTRONICS
