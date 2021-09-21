Michigan budget boosts child care, keeps caregiver pay hike

Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for caregivers under the next state budget.

The bipartisan spending plan also will boost payments for child care providers and enable them to give $1,000 bonuses to new or existing staff.

Michigan's savings account will grow by $500 million.

As part of the deal, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing coronavirus vaccine requirements that go beyond plans outlined by President Joe Biden.