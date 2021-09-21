Skanska's Two Drydock Attracting Lab Users Late To The Amenity Game
Skanska’s newest Seaport building was built on spec with office users in mind, but its amenities are now attracting lab users searching for better tenant experiences. The 221K SF Two Drydock, which opened early last year in the Seaport’s eastside industrial blocks, features a gym and a lounge, unobstructed views of downtown Boston and the harbor from several floors, and will deliver a ground-floor beer hall. The $128M building broke ground in 2018, around the same time Skanska was developing, leasing up and selling three other Seaport office projects.www.bisnow.com
