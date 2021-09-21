CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City Wine Festival nearly sold out

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Wine Festival is set to take place starting on Thursday, September 30 with events across the City.

Over 500 different wine, beer, and spirit samples will be showcased over the weekend into October 3.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the only tickets available are for the Grand Tasting on early Friday afternoon.

The festival has made a ticket waitlist available for those that are interested.

The ticket caps have been made based on COVID-19 concerns, and are subject to change.

You can learn more on the festival website .


