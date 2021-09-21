Leahy introduces bipartisan bills to boost American innovation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats. The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13. RELATED: From ‘Delighted’ To ‘Dismayed’, Minn. Politicians React To Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation To SCOTUS Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO