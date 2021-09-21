Leahy introduces bipartisan bills to boost American innovation
Leahy-Tillis Bills Will Improve Access To The Patent System For Inventors From All Backgrounds And Shine A Spotlight On The True Owners Of Patents. Vermont Business Magazine Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) and Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Intellectual Property Subcommittee, on Tuesday introduced a pair of bipartisan bills aimed at improving the participation of Americans from all backgrounds in the patent system and ensuring that the public knows the true owners of patents.vermontbiz.com
