CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

30 Million Vehicles Involved in New NHTSA Probe of Takata Air Bag Inflators

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 automakers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document that it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata. The inflators have a moisture-absorbing chemical and were not recalled previously.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Drivers Urged To Check Whether Vehicle Contains Potentially Dangerous Air Bags

DENVER (CBS4/AP)– There are still more than 14 million unrepaired air bags on U.S. roads. That includes hundreds of thousands in Colorado. Takata Corp. air bags (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Safeairbags.com works with manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about urgent air bag safety recalls. Heat and humidity can cause faulty Takata airbags to potentially shoot sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. Many drivers have ignored warnings to get their free recall repairs. Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel. This photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows the logo of Japan\\\’s car parts giant Takata in the town of Aisho in Shiga prefecture. (Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images) the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata that weren’t recalled previously. The probe could reverse a decision made in May of last year not to recall the inflators, which contain a moisture-absorbing chemical called a dessicant. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
WHEC TV-10

NHTSA opens new investigation into Takata airbags

Photo: AP. This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety regulator has opened an investigation into a potential problem that surfaced last year with 56 million Takata airbags, but that the agency eventually deemed safe based on industry research. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not posted an official document on the investigation yet, but said that it wasn't aware of any injuries or fatalities due to the problem and that "the public does not need to take any action." The NHTSA said it would publish an official report on the investigation later Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AUBURN HILLS, MI
CarBuzz.com

Feds Are Investigating Another 30 Million Takata Airbags

If you thought the Takata airbag recall was over, think again. The NHTSA opened a brand-new probe into the largest recall in automotive history. This report comes courtesy of Reuters, who has seen a government document. According to Reuters, the investigation is not yet public, but manufacturers have been alerted and the NHTSA is due to make an announcement imminently.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Million Air#Air Bags#Vehicles#Daimler Ag#Takata Air Bag Inflators#Nhtsa#Subaru#Ferrari#Chrysler#Jaguar
teslarati.com

Tesla Autopilot NHTSA probe moves forward, will be compared with OEM systems

Tesla’s Autopilot probe conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is now moving forward as the agency is requesting information from twelve other manufacturers that also have driver assistance systems. The NHTSA sent letters to various automotive companies requesting information on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for a comparative analysis, the letters state.
CARS
Benzinga

Tesla Autopilot Probe Expands As NHTSA Asks Other Automakers For Data

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) investigation into electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot self-driving system has now been expanded, with the agency seeking data on automated vehicles from a dozen other automakers. What Happened: The NHTSA has sent identical letters to the twelve automakers, including Ford...
CARS
KEYT

US probes Takata air bags in 200 models from 20 automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 automakers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document that it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata. The inflators have a moisture-absorbing chemical and were not recalled previously. It wasn’t clear what prompted the agency to open the investigation. Last year, it decided against recalling the inflators, based largely on industry research. The agency says no safety risk has been identified at present, but it wants to evaluate the inflators.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
insideevs.com

Tesla Warranty Expired? Need A New Battery Pack? Check This Out

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.
CARS
TheStreet

Will Ford's Next Model be an NFT?

Alexandra Ford English was named as global brand merchandising director of Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Monday, promising to explore digital branding opportunities, in a newly created role for the family member of the company's namesake. The 33 year old already serves on the company's board of...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…. More bad news about the global semiconductor chip shortage and the auto industry: a new forecast from AlixPartners pegs automakers’ losses to be far greater than initially expected. The consulting firm believes the shortages will lead to 7.7 million fewer cars built in 2021, leading to a loss of $210 billion in automakers’ profits worldwide. Previous projections were of $110 billion shortfall, meaning the fallout of the shortage could be catastrophic.
ECONOMY
AFP

Sales of US manufactured goods take flight in August

A surge in civilian aircraft purchases sparked a surprise jump in sales of big-ticket manufactured US goods in August, according to government data released Monday. The consensus among economists centered around a 0.8 percent rise in total durable goods orders, but Ian Shepherdson of Macroeconomics had predicted an "upside risk" due to the aircraft component given the seasonal adjustment factors applied to the raw data by government statisticians.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AeroVironment Subsidiary Telerob Bags Multi-Million Dollar Unmanned Ground Vehicle Order

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) subsidiary, Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mbH (Telerob), has received a multi-million dollar firm-fixed-price order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The order encompasses the procurement of telemax EVO HYBRID and tEODor EVO unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and engineering support to the Latvian National Armed Forces.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

GM's Commercial EV Business BrightDrop to Supply New Van to Verizon

DETROIT — General Motors' commercial electric vehicle business BrightDrop plans to add a second van to its lineup in 2023, with Verizon Communications scheduled to be the first customer. The automaker on Tuesday said the EV410, a midsize work van, is expected to cater to customers including Verizon that don't...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

GM Ultifi is automaker’s software fix for cars that get better over time

General Motors has revealed its plans for software-upgradable vehicles, with a new platform – GM Ultifi – promising cars and SUVs that improve over time, and a new potential source of revenue. Built atop GM’s Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), the latest iteration of the company’s electric architecture, Ultifi will help further distinguish software abilities from hardware in future models.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy