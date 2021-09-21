30 Million Vehicles Involved in New NHTSA Probe of Takata Air Bag Inflators
Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 automakers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document that it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata. The inflators have a moisture-absorbing chemical and were not recalled previously.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0