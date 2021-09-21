John Kerry Says the U.S. Can Recover From Trump's ‘Sheer Idiocy' on Climate Change

Republicans accuse John Kerry of “lobbying against anti-slave-labor legislation in Washington to secure diplomatic breathing room before his climate talks in Beijing,” reports RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann. The bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban imports of Chinese goods made with such labor, is making no movement in Congress amid talk that Kerry “is subverting the president’s pledge” to make human rights central to his foreign policy. Kerry knows the bill’s passage “would further enrage Beijing,” as it’s “already bristling from international criticism of China’s mass detentions, forced sterilization and general abuses of its Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region.” GOP lawmakers also wrote President Biden concerned that his climate czar “is downplaying the genocide precisely because he intends to import solar panels that are produced using forced labor” to “meet your administration’s climate goals.” They’re not the only ones: “Human rights advocates have wondered for months whether this is why the popular legislation stalled in the House after sailing through the Senate” in July.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO