POTUS

John Kerry Says the U.S. Can Recover From Trump's 'Sheer Idiocy' on Climate Change

By Catherine Clifford, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

U.S. climate envoy Secretary John Kerry called out President Donald Trump's lack of climate action in his term in the White House on Tuesday, but said the U.S. can regain the world's trust through action. He also said that scientists fear we're reaching irreversible tipping points on ice melt, coral...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

