2 Slumping Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Columbia Care and Discovery are posting impressive growth numbers, and will build on them as their businesses get bigger in the years ahead.
  • Marijuana stocks have been struggling of late, and Columbia Care has been collateral damage despite some sound financials.
  • Discovery is an attractive buy ahead of its merger with WarnerMedia, which could make the combined entity a big player in the streaming wars.

The stock market has been showing some softness of late, and now could be prime time for investors to scoop up some deals. Two stocks that have been significantly underperforming the S&P 500 and its 11% rise over the past six months include Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISC.A).

And while both of these businesses look like they're in trouble, down 33% and 43% year-to-date, respectively, buying these stocks today could pay off for investors over the long haul. Thanks to their strong growth prospects, I think these two investments are worth taking a chance on right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPfev_0c3WInUe00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Columbia Care

Marijuana producer Columbia Care has experienced tremendous growth in recent quarters. For the period ending June 30, sales of $109.7 million were up a whopping 232% year over year. The quarter before that, revenue soared 220%. It may seem odd, then, for such a high growth business -- especially one that has posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profit during the past two periods -- that its shares are lagging behind the market.

The reality is that pot stocks as a whole are down; Columbia Care's 33% decline over the past six months isn't a whole lot worse than the 40% drop the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has had during the same time frame. A lack of progress in marijuana reform this year has incentivized investors to sell shares of pot stocks, struggling or not, and turn to other growth investments instead.

But this has created an attractive opportunity to buy shares of Columbia Care. Dozens of states permit medical marijuana, and with two big markets in New York and New Jersey passing legislation this year to allow recreational pot, the opportunities ahead of Columbia Care will only get bigger in the near future. The New York-based company is eyeing both of those markets for growth initiatives, and it is well-poised to be one of the biggest beneficiary of those states opening up for business.

While Columbia Care's stock is down right now, investors shouldn't count it out over the long term. The company's in an excellent position to cash in on some incredible growth potential in the years to come.

2. Discovery

Media company Discovery is down an incredible 43% during the past six months, but on a year-to-date basis, its losses are a more modest 37%. The stock has been volatile, but there's reason for investors to be bullish on its future. Although it is in an increasing competitive streaming industry, its upcoming merger with WarnerMedia, which will add HBO Max to its already diverse portfolio, will make it a much stronger force to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney.

But Discovery's existing business looks strong all on its own. In its second-quarter results, the company reported revenue of $3.1 billion for the period ending June 30, which represented a 21% increase from the prior-year quarter. The company also noted that "Discovery was the #1 most-watched pay-TV portfolio in the U.S. among key demographics." The company's portfolio currently includes popular networks such as HGTV, Food Network, and TLC.

Discovery officially launched its streaming service, Discovery+, on Jan. 4 which has already amassed 18 million subscribers. WarnerMedia has 67.5 million subscribers across the globe for its HBO streaming services (including HBO Max). Together, that would give the new entity more than 85 million subscribers. That's still shy of the 116 million Disney+ has and nowhere near the 209 million Netflix reported in July. But combined, HBO and Discovery could provide more attractive streaming packages and be more formidable players in the sector, potentially luring some subscribers away from those other services. Discovery shareholders will end up owning 29% of the new business when the transaction closes, which likely won't be until the middle of 2022.

While investors may be concerned about the need for cash to grow and compete in the streaming business, Discovery has generated free cash totaling more than $2.1 billion over the trailing 12 months and could be great a partner for WarnerMedia. Buying the growth stock on such a massive dip ahead of a key acquisition could be a move that leads to significant returns for investors in the not-too-distant future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Intuitive Surgical could more than quadruple sales with its current robotic surgical systems technology. MercadoLibre has enormous growth prospects in the Latin American e-commerce market. Nvidia is poised to benefit from increased demand for its chips in artificial intelligence and gaming. There's one really easy way to improve your investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

Courtney is a Certified Public Accountant based in Florida. Courtney covers anything financial, including insurance, banks, REITS, and fintechs. In his free time he enjoys golfing, working out, and reading. LendingClub's share price has gotten crushed its first few years on the market, but it has turned the corner over...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Technology companies are increasingly benefiting from subscription-based revenue, which is more reliable and predictable. Microsoft's revenue streams are far more diversified than most investors may realize. The analyst community believes Microsoft's offering and portfolio will translate into revenue growth going forward as well as it has in the recent past.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Overlooked Stock Offering Safety, Income, & Growth

Texas Instruments is a mature company that is still growing revenue, earnings, margins, and cashflow. The company has a wide economic moat given its specialized products. Watch for its next earnings release around Oct. 19. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) sounds about as boring as the handheld calculators that made it a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. A few big winners can supercharge your portfolio and set you on a path to financial independence. For instance, $100 invested in a stock that doubles becomes $200; but at that point, the stock price only needs to rise 50% to add another $100 to the total sum. In other words, the baseline changes as the stock price rises, meaning you start earning money on your earnings.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin by 2026

Despite being a crypto investor favorite, Dogecoin lacks a competitive edge. This trio of growth stocks should handily outperform the people's currency over the next five years. For more than a century, the stock market has been the go-to investing tool for top-tier returns. It may not top gold, oil,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Over the long run, dividend stocks handily outperform stocks that don't pay them. These three dividend stocks offer a combination of growth, value, and income. Buying dividend-paying stocks has long been a masterful way of generating superior returns. Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain.
STOCKS
