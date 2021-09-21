U of U starting quarterback leaves team

SALT LAKE CITY — After only three games, quarterback Charlie Brewer is leaving the University of Utah football program .

Brewer transferred to Utah after a four-year career at Baylor, where he threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns.

The news came after the Utes released their most recent depth chart, which showed backup QB Cam Rising as the starter.

Brewer was benched during last weekend’s triple-overtime loss to San Diego State. Seven of his offensive drives against SDSU resulted in punts, with the other leading to a pick.

In his short career as a Ute, Brewer threw for 484 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Utah will start their conference season on Saturday when they host Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:30 pm MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 network.

