Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over Fire

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Despite an absolutely absurd run throughout the 2021 season, anyone on the New England Revolution will be the first to tell you that the squad hasn’t won anything yet. That could change Wednesday night. The Revs can take their first step toward their ultimate goal of winning...

boston.cbslocal.com

