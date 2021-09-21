Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over Fire

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back James White is reportedly done for the season after suffering a hip injury in last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. White is expected to be sidelined for the rest of 2021 following further medical exams on his hip, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates. White was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss in Foxboro, and his teammates made it sound like the veteran was in for a lengthy absence following the game. White, 29, ran for 94 yards on 12 carries and had another 38 receiving yards and a touchdown over the first three weeks this season. A captain for the third straight season, White was a reliable contributor to a struggling New England offense. His injury leaves New England somewhat thin at running back, with Damien Harris, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden making up the team’s depth chart. Stevenson has not seen game action since fumbling early in Week 1, but could get another opportunity to make an impact going forward.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO