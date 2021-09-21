CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox to place Garrett Whitlock on IL, Ryan Brasier to be recalled

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will place right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list. He left Sunday’s game with right pectoral tightness. “We don’t feel like it’s that serious but obviously he’s not going to be ready in the upcoming days,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday. “It’s going to be actually closer to 10 days. So we’ll make that move. We’ll announce it later on.”

