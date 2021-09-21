Boston Red Sox to place Garrett Whitlock on IL, Ryan Brasier to be recalled

Nathan Eovaldi has been the backbone of the Red Sox pitching staff. West Coast games can be tricky not only for the players but for the fans as well. The Red Sox played their second of three games against the Mariners last night and we got to see Nathan Eovaldi pitch a gem that was cut short. I’ll admit that I only made it through the fourth inning as we were hovering around midnight at that point and I need as much beauty sleep as possible. But I got to watch Boston’s ace go to work and do the damn thing.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO