Las Vegas, NV

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 21, 2021

By KTNV Staff
 8 days ago
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com , shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares a spooky good time is coming up at Nightmare on Spring Mountain, Olives returns at Virgin Hotels and Casa Playa at the Wynn Las Vegas takes you to the Mexican coast.

