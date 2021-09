SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man was stung more than 100 times after walking too close to a beehive in Scottsdale. He’s now in the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Steve Gluskin was also stung by the same cluster of bees when trying to help the victim. He said he got out of his car when he saw the other man scrambling on the ground near Raintree Drive and 87th Street, but he didn’t realize what he was walking into.

