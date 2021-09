STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The darkest and lightest sounds of music will have one of the borough’s most beloved spaces humming this Sunday. The Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden will be host to Placed Notes Opus II, a special composition of 31 performing artists who will bring a range of sound as they walk the grounds. According to organizers, the event features “placed notes organized in space creating a musical tunnel or spiral with specific soundscape concepts — one parameter being the cardinal points: lighter keys in the south, darker keys and modes in the north, ascending sounds in the east and descending sounds in the west.”

