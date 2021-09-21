CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What The Politics?! Episode 50: Lobbying and social networks in Congress

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Relationships in politics are everything. Who you know, what you know and how you network. It’s a vital part to our democracy. In this week’s episode, we examine how those relationships can form and how they benefit members from different sides of the aisle. Our special guest helps to define lobbyists and caucuses and how they play a huge role in developing these relationships.

