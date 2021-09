A slow trickle of North Texas companies announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates over the last few months, and the deadlines for employees to get jabbed are rapidly approaching. Only 8% of companies surveyed by the Dallas Regional Chamber in early August are requiring vaccines for employees to return to office, although that number will likely increase following a federal vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers announced Sept. 9.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO