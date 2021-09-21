CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

Police Bear No Responsiblity In Old Bridge Man's Drug Death, Grand Jury Finds

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQYk3_0c3WEWIL00

Old Bridge police bear no responsibility in the death of a township man in custody while he was high on drugs, a state grand jury found.

Frank Zampini, 49, was “flailing his arms around” and fighting with a neighbor who was trying to restrain him when officers arrived at the Stratford Apartments on Arcade Lane shortly before 1 a.m. July 15, 2019, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Zampini “was coming down after having used Ecstasy,” Bruck said.

He fought with the officers, as well, trying to bite them, so they handcuffed him “for his own protection as well as their own,” the attorney general said.

Zampini “momentarily calmed down” before he “began vomiting and immediately thereafter became unresponsive,” Bruck said.

“Officers immediately took him out of the handcuffs, began CPR, and called for emergency medical technicians, who continued CPR upon their arrival.,” he said.

Zampini was pronounced dead inside the apartment at 1:46 a.m., the attorney general said.

A state medical examiner concluded that the cause of death was “excited delirium” that was “induced by the combined effects of certain specified drugs,” he said.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, state law and his own guidelines still require the attorney general’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Bruck said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigations are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigations are complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not criminal charges are in order.

The incident was investigated by Bruck’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

The grand jury presentation included “interviews of law enforcement and civilian witnesses, review of audio from a 911 call and a motor vehicle recording and autopsy results from the medical examiner,” he said.

The grand jurors, after deliberating, returned a “no bill,” meaning the majority of them found that “the actions of the officers who encountered Mr. Zampini were justified,” Bruck explained.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Bridge Township, NJ
Government
City
Old Bridge Township, NJ
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Stratford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Old Bridge Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Grand Jurors#Police Bear#Ecstasy#Cpr#Opia
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Sends Police On Chase In Central PA

A motorcyclist fled from police last Monday in Lancaster County.Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, sent police in Lancaster County on a chase starting around 2:40 p.m.New Holland Police were on routine patrol near West Main Street and George C Delp Road when they spotted a motorcycle they kne…
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Cuban Pete's Shooting Under Investigation

An argument escalated into a shooting earlier this week at Cuban Pete's in Montclair, police say.An argument inside of the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant escalated spilled onto the street turned physical between four males just after 12 a.m. Monday, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.One male …
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy