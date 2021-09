The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Show did not make history last night — and for once, that’s a good thing. Nielsen’s preliminary viewership statistics for the show stated that the Emmys were watched by an audience of 7.4 million, an increase from the 2020 show’s all-time low of 6.3 million viewers as well as 2019’s 6.9 million viewers. Viewership for the entertainment industry’s various award shows has been on the decline for years and the Primetime Emmys’ 2019 and 2020 installments were the lowest-rated Emmy ceremonies since the event began tracking viewership data in 1990. Though viewership for the 2021 event, which aired Sunday on CBS, was not particularly impressive compared to older ceremonies — it was still the third lowest-rated event since 1990 — the trend of ever-worsening viewership for the biggest night in television has been at least temporarily halted.

