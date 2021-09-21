CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Say You’re Sorry Explores the Art of the Public Apology

By Nicholas Quah, @nwquah
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it imprecise to say that we seem to be in an era where public apologies have never felt more ubiquitous and elusive? On the one hand, whether from a corporation or a celebrity (or a podcast), they are a routinely expected occurrence nowadays, coming and going like the weather. On the other hand, the air is thick with powerful individuals and institutions that simply see no need to apologize at all. And the apologies we do get rarely feel consequential. They hardly ever transcend suspicion of being mere exercises in image management. It’s a sorry state of sorries.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney vs Spears review: Irresponsible, boring and a waste of everyone’s time

In 2007, amid a mental health crisis that was ghoulishly documented by the world’s cameras, Britney Spears fell prey to a media truth: nothing sells papers quicker than a beautiful young woman spiralling out of control. Fifteen years later and she’s at the centre of a different – but also eerily familiar – media vortex: a kind of compassionate exploitation, one that retains the same tawdry voyeurism as before, only wrapped in an illusion of sensitivity.These documentaries and docu-dramas allow us to have our cake and eat it, too: we get to finger-wag at the past, tut in agreement...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

White woman accused of threatening NYC black couple fired

A white woman who allegedly threatened to call police on a black couple in a Brooklyn dog park — while telling them to “stay in their hood” — has been fired from her job, her former employer said. Emma Sarley, who was was identified by the other dog owner Frederick...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Art#Audible Original#Bucket Of Eels#New York Magazine#Grande
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito: News anchor suspended for raising ‘missing white woman syndrome’ during coverage

An Emmy Award-winning news anchor has been suspended indefinitely after telling bosses he wanted to discuss “missing white woman syndrome” during coverage of Gabby Petito.Frank Somerville, 63, was suspended by KTUV in Oakland after arguing with station news director about adding a “brief tagline” about how missing persons cases involving white women tend to attract far greater coverage than those of indigenous and Black people.According to the Mercury News, Mr Somerville wanted to bring attention to the vast amount of coverage Ms Petito’s disappearance and death has gained.He was reportedly told by his boss Amber Eikel that it would...
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy