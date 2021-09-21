Say You’re Sorry Explores the Art of the Public Apology

Is it imprecise to say that we seem to be in an era where public apologies have never felt more ubiquitous and elusive? On the one hand, whether from a corporation or a celebrity (or a podcast), they are a routinely expected occurrence nowadays, coming and going like the weather. On the other hand, the air is thick with powerful individuals and institutions that simply see no need to apologize at all. And the apologies we do get rarely feel consequential. They hardly ever transcend suspicion of being mere exercises in image management. It’s a sorry state of sorries.