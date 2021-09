CLEVELAND — It was certainly a time for tears and sadness, but also a time for reminiscing and solemn cheerfulness. That's the way Bishop Anthony Pilla would've wanted it. Clevelanders said goodbye to their former bishop, one of the most prominent and beloved Roman Catholic figures in the area's history, in a Tuesday funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown. Pilla, who led the diocese for 25 years, died one week ago today at the age of 88.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO