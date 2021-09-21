CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Disney Shares Tumble as CEO Projects Lower Fourth-Quarter Subscriber Growth Than Estimates

By Alex Sherman, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek warned of headwinds on subscription video streaming growth in the fourth quarter. Chapek noted production slowdowns caused by the delta variant of Covid-19 will lead to a lighter slate of new programming than Disney had originally projected. Disney shares fell more than 3% after his comments...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

UBS downgrades Royal Mail to 'sell', shares tumble

The bank said risks to opex were increasing, with potential pricing pressure in UK Parcel. UBS cut its FY22/23 EBIT estimates by 8%/15%, mainly driven by higher costs in the UK business. It now stands 14% below adjusted EBIT FY23 consensus. "We expect increasing opex costs are coming at a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons to Avoid Subscribing to Disney+

There's no doubt that Disney+ is an incredibly popular streaming service—it has over 115 million subscribers worldwide. It's the ultimate home for content from brands like Pixar, Marvel, The Simpsons, and National Geographic. That said, Disney+ definitely has its flaws. For some, Disney+ isn't worth the monthly subscription fee. We're...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Latin America#Covid#The India Premier League#Hotstar
Variety

Revised Streaming Subscriber Expectations: Disney+, Peacock

Editor’s Note: A data analysis within the original version of the article below has been removed due to its inadequate explanation of the measurement. Disney CEO Bob Chapek at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this week said that Disney+ would add fewer subscribers in calendar Q3 than it did in the quarter prior.
WWE
Zacks.com

Market Outlook & ETF Ideas for the Fourth Quarter

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Recent Stock Market Price Action. (6:30) - Q4 Expectations: Should You Be Buying The Dips?. (10:00) - How Could The Fed Tapering Impact The Stock Market?. (15:10) - Will Small Cap Stocks Outperform Going Forward?. (20:35) - Finding Trends With ETF Fund Flows. In this...
STOCKS
Investopedia

Disney (DIS) CEO Warns of Slowing Subscriber Growth

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek had double bad news for the entertainment behemoth's investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference yesterday. Disney Plus, its streaming service, will miss analyst estimates for subscriber growth this quarter. The platform's phenomenal growth has powered much of the increase in Disney's stock price during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
meaws.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says Covid Shutdowns Reduced Streaming Content Available In Q4; Warns Wall Street, Subscriber Growth “Not A Straight Line”

Walt Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said the company’s global net paid subscribers will rise “by low single-digit millions” for its current fiscal fourth quarter from the third — meaning slower growth — and put Wall Street on notice that long-term targets are still on track but they shouldn’t assume growth will be a straight line.“A quarter-to-quarter business is not linear,” he told a media conference Tuesday. “That’s something where we’re not exactly aligned with the Street.”“Investors take last December and say, ‘Oh, they want to get to 230 or 260 or whatever the number, and they divide it by the number of quarters and say, ‘They need to add ‘X’ per quarter. [But] these numbers tend to be a lot noisier than a straight line.
BUSINESS
allears.net

Why Disney+ Subscribers Should Clear Their Calendar for November 12th

It’s been almost two years since Disney+ debuted as the newest streaming platform for Disney movies!. Ever since, we’ve been bringing you all of the news on the latest releases, keeping up with the new Star Wars and Marvel series, and more. And, now Disney has released information about how they will be celebrating Disney+ subscribers for its 2-year anniversary!
TV & VIDEOS
talkbusiness.net

Analysts project Walmart+ reaches 32 million subscribers

Walmart+, the subscription membership program the retail giant launched last year, has grown to an estimated 32 million subscribers, according to analysts with Deutsche Bank. Walmart has not confirmed, nor denied the assumption. CEO Doug McMillon said recently the retailer has not promoted the membership program given the supply chain...
RETAIL
NBC Philadelphia

Markets Sell Off as a Yield Spike Hits Tech Stocks – What to Watch Next

Markets sold off Tuesday after a spike in yields hammered tech stocks. Here's what five experts have to say about stocks now. Tom Lee, Fundstrat's head of research, said the noise out of Washington, D.C., that contributed to investor nerves was not a deal breaker for markets. "I know investors...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
People

Marvel's Shang-Chi Will Be Available for All Disney+ Subscribers in November

The film will be made available as Disney celebrates the two-year anniversary of its streaming service with Disney+ Day. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will soon be available to Disney+ subscribers. Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service with Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy