Obituary for LeAnn D. (Picha) Coats

One year ago heaven gained an angel while visiting family & friends in MN. A private family Celebration of Life was held on September 26, 2020. LeAnn was born in New Prague to Vernon & Iris Picha. She attended Jordan Schools where she graduated in 1973, and later completed her degree in Interior Design. She was employed by Baker Brothers for over 20 years where she helped clients beautify their homes. She resided in Mesa, AZ with her husband Wendell and kitties Peanut and Biggy. LeAnn will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul and a great friend. She loved to laugh, sew, swim, care for others, cook, assign nicknames, and spend time with her family. LeAnn found joy in John Deere tractors, antiques and collectibles including egg plates, and her vintage Featherweight sewing machine.