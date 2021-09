Infosys Tax e-filing 2.0 portal has become a major concern for the company and the government. The company is facing a lot of issues after the launch of the. It is common for companies to face issues in software development post the launch due to a few bugs. However, the users are facing challenges in the portal that is saying something about the e-filing portal 2.0 bugs. There has been feedback about the basic functionalities such as OTP rejection and login process along with other bugs. The glitches are putting Infosys in a tough spot.

