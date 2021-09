PORTLAND, Maine — You may have noticed the posters, about 1,600 of which have been placed in the front windows of businesses around Maine, or perhaps you’ve seen the bookmarks, about 20,000 of which have been distributed in police stations, libraries, and a wide variety of stores and businesses. Prominently displayed on the posters and bookmarks are the faces of forty women from Maine ranging in age from 18 to 81. What they have in common is that they’re all survivors of domestic abuse.

