With cannabis now legal, ’NJ Weedman’ prepares to go legit

By By Matt Friedman
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
Ed Forchion, a pro-marijuana activist known as NJ Weedman, stands in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. Mel Evans, File, AP Photo

Ed Forchion, better known as “NJ Weedman,” has proudly flouted cannabis prohibition for years. By his own count, he has between 1,100 and 1,200 days of incarceration to show for it.

But now, he may be ready to go legit.

After spending the last couple of years arguing that New Jersey’s plans to legalize cannabis for recreational use appeared geared toward wealthy, white corporate interests, Forchion has found hope in the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s recently-released rules , which may give him an opportunity to turn his black market dispensary into a legal state-regulated business.

“I’m going to try to get legal,” the 57-year-old Forchion said in a phone interview. “I’m getting older. I don’t want to go to jail or anything like that.”

Even before New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to legalize recreational cannabis, Forchion was openly selling the drug from “NJ Weedman’s Joint,” a storefront opposite Trenton’s City Hall and across a highway overpass from the city’s federal courthouse. Trenton police raided it in 2016, and Forchion spent more than a year in jail awaiting trial on witness tampering charges, for which he was later acquitted. Drug charges filed against him were dismissed.

Forchion was suspicious of New Jersey’s legalization effort, fearing it would squeeze out the “legacy market” of people like him who were punished for selling what’s now legal. He voted against the ballot question to amend the state constitution to legalize weed, which passed with 68 percent of the vote.

After months of negotiations, state lawmakers earlier this year passed enabling legislation and, last month, the newly-formed Cannabis Regulatory Commission released its first set of rules, which include the process of obtaining licenses for micro-retailers that sell less than 1,000 pounds of cannabis per month. The process includes non-astronomical fees.

“Up until recently, I was having a nightmare that rich white guys were capitalizing off what the legacy market built as far as our base of customers — that they were going to walk in, pay our politicians and get this industry created for them,” Forchion said. “In the last few months, I’m believing.”

While applicants must undergo criminal background checks, Forchion’s numerous marijuana-related convictions will not hurt him in the application process, he said. The commission’s rules state that it is “expected to offer some economic benefit to people from communities that have historically been excluded from economic opportunities, particularly those with prior criminal convictions, people of color, and disabled veterans.”

While there are some disqualifying convictions, like selling cannabis to minors or employing kids in drug distribution schemes, Forchion says he has none of those on his record.

“Now, because of [Cannabis Commission Executive Director] Dianna Houenou, [Trenton Mayor] Reed Gusciora and, to a lesser extent, [Gov.] Phil Murphy, these are all people who I genuinely believe are trying to bring the black market into this,” Forchion said.

Forchion said he wants to keep his store in Trenton, which includes a restaurant and occasionally live entertainment, as a celebration of the “culture of potheads.”

“Not this square place with square people around the counter and they’re talking all funny, and they hand you this little package that you can’t touch or smoke," Forchion said. “In my place, I see people buying weed from me and I see people sitting out back sharing.”

While Forchion said he is happy with the opportunity to go legit, he said the legalization law and regulations still have serious shortcomings — most of all, the continued prohibition on allowing New Jerseyans to grow their own and the current ban on selling edibles “resembling food .”

Forchion also said it's unclear how he's supposed to operate as a dispensary if he's not allowed to purchase cannabis on the black market, since no recreational growers have been approved yet.

"What do guys like me do? We sit and just close our buildings and wait for the rest of the system to catch up?" he said.

Forchion, who famously used to publicly argue with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, said he hasn’t been able to get a meeting with Murphy, despite the Democrat’s more friendly stands toward cannabis.

“As much as [Christie] was a Republican and a stickler for being against weed and ‘blood money,’ he kind of laughed and joked with me about the whole idea,” Forchion said. ”I have tried several times to meet with Phil Murphy. Nothing. He doesn’t even respond.”

