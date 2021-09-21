Saved by the Bell's Lark Voorhies reunites with Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkely at Bayside High

La Brea is willing to get weird, even going so far as to give a shout-out to Lost: "When Lost premiered in 2004, there was truly nothing else on TV quite like it," says Caroline Framke. "Almost 20 years later, there have been so many attempts to recapture its singular alchemy that they barely even register anymore. (Unless, as in the case of NBC’s recently canceled Manifest, it ends up striking a chord on Netflix.) So on the one hand, La Brea creator David Appelbaum is smart to acknowledge his predecessor. On the other, pointing out the superficial similarities between La Brea and Lost inevitably calls to mind all the crucial differences, too. Whereas Lost was content to (and/or got the room to) luxuriate in the unknown, La Brea offers up plenty of answers by the end of the first episode. Perhaps that will keep some otherwise distracted viewers on board for the next, but more or less knowing what’s happening does suck some of the intrigue out of the air. What might yet make La Brea worth tuning into, though, is its willingness to get very weird, very quickly. For all the pilot’s urgent conversations, visions of doom and rapid-fire exposition, its best scene is its outright strangest. As Izzy and Gavin are processing the fact that half their family just disappeared into an enormous sinkhole, a flock of prehistoric vultures flies out of it and into the Los Angeles sky, startling everyone into stunned silence as they screech bloody murder."

