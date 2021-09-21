CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell, CA

Saved by the Bell's Lark Voorhies reunites with Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkely at Bayside High

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voorhies is apparently appearing in the second season of Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival, according to Berkely's Instagram post this morning. "These ladies… what a gift to get to work together again," wrote Berkley. "We have a special history that is beyond… we worked hard together as kids to make a show that people still love, we did high school together and our parents all looked out for us too as we were minors when we started. It was a safe place to grow up and now we get to take those sweet roots and fly together as women. Don’t you love those connections that have history where you just get right to it with no explaining? It’s so comforting and we can’t wait to share some magic with you when season 2 comes out !"

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Primetimer

Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!-hosting drama: “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!?”

“I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues," Bialik told James Corden on The Late Late Show. "You know, just let me read the clues. The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Big Brother and The Circle Crown Winners, Masked Singer Welcomes Group B

Today marks an important day in the oversized check business, as both Big Brother and The Circle hand out grand prizes in their season finales. Together, the reality competitions will award nearly $1 million in prize money, with the CBS staple giving the winner $750,000 (an increase from prior seasons’ $500,000 grand prize), and Netflix awarding $100,000 to its best social media maven.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Real World Homecoming renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

The Paramount+ reality series will reunite the cast of 1993's The Real World: Los Angeles for Season 2 this fall, while a cast reunion wasn't announced for Season 3. The Real World Homecoming reportedly won't feature all Real World: Los Angeles cast members. The original ensemble of nine included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony. The Los Angeles season was the first to go beyond seven cast members after David was kicked out on Episode 7, replaced by Glen, while Irene departed with Episode 12, which featured her wedding, and was replaced by Beth A. Several cast members reportedly teased their involvement in Season 2 in since-deleted Instagram posts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bell, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bayside, CA
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back into business with Lifetime with a cyber-stalking movie starring Garcelle Beauvais

Goldberg, who produced the 2014 Lifetime movie A Day Late and a Dollar Short and the 2000-2006 drama series Strong Medicine, will executive produce Caught in His Web, inspired by one the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Caught in His Web centers on three girls who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. Beauvais plays a police detective who tries to uncover Blake's identity.
MOVIES
Primetimer

NBC's La Brea feels too middle-of-the-road for a show about a massive sinkhole

La Brea is willing to get weird, even going so far as to give a shout-out to Lost: "When Lost premiered in 2004, there was truly nothing else on TV quite like it," says Caroline Framke. "Almost 20 years later, there have been so many attempts to recapture its singular alchemy that they barely even register anymore. (Unless, as in the case of NBC’s recently canceled Manifest, it ends up striking a chord on Netflix.) So on the one hand, La Brea creator David Appelbaum is smart to acknowledge his predecessor. On the other, pointing out the superficial similarities between La Brea and Lost inevitably calls to mind all the crucial differences, too. Whereas Lost was content to (and/or got the room to) luxuriate in the unknown, La Brea offers up plenty of answers by the end of the first episode. Perhaps that will keep some otherwise distracted viewers on board for the next, but more or less knowing what’s happening does suck some of the intrigue out of the air. What might yet make La Brea worth tuning into, though, is its willingness to get very weird, very quickly. For all the pilot’s urgent conversations, visions of doom and rapid-fire exposition, its best scene is its outright strangest. As Izzy and Gavin are processing the fact that half their family just disappeared into an enormous sinkhole, a flock of prehistoric vultures flies out of it and into the Los Angeles sky, startling everyone into stunned silence as they screech bloody murder."
BREA, CA
Primetimer

The CW's Babylon 5 reboot is in the works three years after creator J. Michael Straczynski said it would never happen

The news Monday that The CW was developing a "from-the-ground-up reboot" of Babylon 5 with original series creator Straczynski was surprising considering he had faced rejection in trying to get a revival going. "Won't work," he tweeted in April 2018 in response to a fan proposing a Kickstarter to pay for a reboot. "They (Warner Bros. TV) literally told my agent 'We have no plans, and no intentions, of letting anything else be done in terms of television with Babylon 5.' And a kickstarter wouldn't pay for even a fraction of a season. That won't change for years, when those execs are dead/gone."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Primetimer

True Lies casts Ginger Gonzaga as the female lead

The I'm Dying Up Here vet and She-Hulk star is joining Steve Howey in the CBS pilot based on the 1994 James Cameron action-comedy film. They'll take on the married couple roles of Helen and Harry, played in the film by Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, respectively. "Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home," per Variety. "Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites her along for a trip to Paris, Helen is in for a rude shock when she sees a very different side to her husband, learning that he is in fact a world-class spy."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#High School#Peacock#Berkely
Primetimer

Amazon orders The Boys superhero college spinoff with new showrunners

The untitled spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, described as an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive superheroes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities." As part of the pickup, former Agent Carter executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will take over showrunning duties from Craig Rosenberg, who departed the drama following creative differences with Amazon and producers Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Rookie loses another original cast member

Showrunner Alexi Hawley wouldn't go into details about the third cast exit in just over three seasons, while the departing Rookie star hasn't spoken out on social media and in interviews. ALSO: It's absurd that The Rookie sending newly minted LAPD officers to Guatemala.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix orders On My Block female-driven spinoff series Freeridge

Freeridge will follow a new crew of friends from where On My Block is set, who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure. On My Block creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft are reteaming for Freeridge, which they created with Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner. “Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented,” Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft said in a statement. “As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Primetimer

Disney’s Onyx Collective orders legal drama Reasonable Doubt from Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore

Reasonable Doubt, which will stream on Hulu, is the first series ordered from the recently launched brand dedicated to releasing work from creators of color and underrepresented voices. Raamla Mohamed will write the series, with Washington and Wilmore serving as executive producers. Ballers and Hand of God alum Emayatzy Corinealdi will star, playing a defense attorney. "Reasonable Doubt centers on Jax Stewart (Corinealdi), a lawyer with questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law — who’s also the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles and bucks the justice system every chance she gets," per The Hollywood Reporter. Washington will direct the first episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Westworld writer Gina Atwater to adapt West African-inspired fantasy YA novel Raybearer for Netflix

Atwater's adaptation of Jordan Ifueko's 2020 fantasy novel is part of an overall deal with Netflix. Raybearer, the first in a series, follows a young girl, Tarisai, who is bound by a magical wish made by her mother, who is absent and distant in Tarisai's early life. It is based on Ifueko's upbringing in California as the child of West African immigrants.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy