Blake Monar: 5 Things To Know About The Guy Hoping To Get Tia’s Rose On ‘BIP’

By Alyssa Norwin
 8 days ago
30 Photos.

Tia Booth isn’t feeling Blake Monar’s mixed signals after their one-on-one date on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Now, she’s torn about whether to give him her rose on the Sept. 21 episode.

Blake Monar is a contestant on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. He arrived on the show mid-season and took Tia Booth on a date, hoping to form a connection. Tia was super into Blake, but previews for the show’s Sept. 21 episode reveal that there may be some trouble in paradise. “Blake, I need you to act like you care about me,” she says in the clip.

Later on, Tia tells Blake, “I want to be pursued. I want to be chosen.” He appears to get frustrated, as he responds, “There’s nothing I want more out of this than leaving with you. What more do you need to hear from me?” Tia begs Blake to “fight” for her, and with things on the rocks, she also spends some time with James Bonsall. We’ll have to wait until the episode airs to see how things pan out, but before that, learn more about Blake below.

1. What Happened To Blake Monar On ‘The Bachelorette?’

Blake was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, where he pursued Clare Crawley. Viewers may not have even recognized Blake when he arrived in Paradise, as he didn’t get much screen time on his season of The Bachelorette. Clare eliminated Blake at the second rose ceremony. It was the very next week when Clare decided that she wanted to leave the show with Dale Moss, which led to Tayshia stepping in as the lead. However, Blake did not make it to the point where Tayshia showed up.

2. Blake Was A Professional Baseball Player

Blake grew up playing baseball, and eventually became a professional athlete. He played the sport at Indiana University Bloomington, and was drafted by the Washington Nationals in June 2011. From there, Blake was assigned to the Minor League team, the Auburn Doubledays. The Doubledays assigned him to the GCL Nationals that August. Blake continued to play baseball for two years, but wound up suffering a neuromuscular injury, which ended his baseball career.

3. What Does Blake Monar Do?

Blake Monar and Tia Booth on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (ABC)

After being forced to leave baseball in the past, Blake made a bold move and moved to Phoenix, Arizona. From there, he started his own cosmetic company called Statum Style in 2016. “Statum Style is an all-natural premium grooming company dedicated to providing timeless looks and promoting individuality and security in your own skin,” Blake’s LinkedIn reveals. His official job title for his ABC bio is a “Male Grooming Specialist.”

4. Blake Monar Is A Model & Fitness Trainer

In addition to just running Statum Style as the President and CEO, Blake has also modeled for his company. He’s signed to The Agency Arizona and Wilhelmenia Denver. Blake also offers fitness training, and describes himself as a “professional baseball player turned aesthetic and athletic performance professional.”

5. What Is Blake Looking For In A Woman?

“Blake’s dream woman is incredibly secure in herself and has done the work to become the best version of them possible,” his ABC bio reads. “His idea of a romantic night includes cooking dinner at home and watching movies in sweatpants.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
