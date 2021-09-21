CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennersville YMCA Introducing Pre-K Counts Program to Provide Children a Strong Academic Start in Life

WEST GROVE, PA — Research shows that children who do not attend a pre-kindergarten program often struggle and fall behind in school. As the largest provider of licensed childcare in Chester County, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) recognizes the importance of a quality pre-kindergarten experience and is excited to offer the West Grove community a Pre-K Counts program at the Jennersville YMCA.

