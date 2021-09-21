Jennersville YMCA Introducing Pre-K Counts Program to Provide Children a Strong Academic Start in Life

City of Philadelphia calls on individuals and businesses to donate used laptops, computers, and other devices to help Philadelphia cross the digital divide. PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia announced that PHLDonateTech will continue for another year with the addition of new partners and a generous grant from Santander, one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks. PHLDonateTech is a City of Philadelphia initiative that calls on residents and businesses to donate devices—particularly laptops and computers—so that they can be refurbished and distributed to residents in need across Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO