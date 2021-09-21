CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revenge premiered 10 years ago today: Read an oral history

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
The four-season 2011-2015 ABC drama created by Mike Kelley and starring Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe premiered on Sept. 21, 2011 with a storyline loosely based on Alexandre Dumas' The Count of Monte Cristo. "I met with Channing Dungey, who went on to become the president of ABC," says Kelley. "We bonded over our love of nighttime soaps and lamented the fact that it had been missing from the landscape for so long. ABC said, 'Look, we are really missing that big soap opera that we talked about.' So, I stopped and I thought, 'I don’t know if we’ve ever really grounded anything in a historic great book. I started going through my favorites and landed on The Count of Monte Cristo. While Edmund’s character would’ve been interesting, I also wanted to make sure I was hitting the demographic that ABC was aiming for, which was younger and female. So, I basically took the Count and made him a Countess, and that was how it all began." Kelley also remembers casting VanCamp -- over Adrianne Palicki and Sara Paxton -- after watching her on Brothers & Sisters.

www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

Babylon 5 is being rebooted at The CW from original series creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the 1990s Emmy-winning space opera is in development at The CW. "Written by Straczynski, the reboot revolves around John Sheridan (played by Bruce Boxleitner in the original series), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war," according to Deadline. "His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally triggers a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead of us, putting Sheridan and the rest of the B5 crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race." Babylon 5 premiered in 1994 after the pilot movie aired a year earlier in 1993, ending in 1998 after five seasons. Straczynski won over a dozen awards for his work on the series, including two Hugo Awards, the Saturn Award, the Space Frontier Foundation Award, and the Ray Bradbury Award. Babylon 5 spawned the spinoff Crusade and several movies. Straczynski, who co-created Sense8 with The Wachowskis, was recently in the news when he pitched himself on Twitter to become the new Doctor Who showrunner -- a job that last week went to former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

David Chase doesn't expect The Sopranos to stand the test of time

In a profile by Vulture's Matt Zoller Seitz -- who has chronicled The Sopranos since its launch, when he wrote for Tony Soprano's newspaper, the Newark Star-Ledger -- Chase acknowledges the monumental nature of his achievement while constantly reminding us — and himself — that monuments crumble. “In the end,” says Chase, “nothing stands the test of time. Not art, not film, not music. TV seems to have a shorter shelf life than some other art forms. Of course The Sopranos will be forgotten, because eventually everything will be, including you and me.” Seitz adds: "Even as David has worked diligently behind the scenes to try to get different sorts of projects into the pipeline, it seems like he has made peace with the fact that The Sopranos was the big one, the first-line-in-the-obituary work, the Citizen Kane of TV, add your own superlatives here, and, inevitably, a hothouse of critical and scholarly analysis (including the book I co-wrote with Alan Sepinwall, The Sopranos Sessions) and a fandom as belligerent as anything surrounding Marvel, DC, or Star Wars....But any expectation that David would have industry carte blanche after the end of The Sopranos disappeared once the streaming revolution came, shifting the media spotlight away from anti-hero-driven stories set in some version of reality and recentering it on unscripted dramas, competition shows, and blockbuster documentary series; epics like Game of Thrones and The Crown, where the sheer hugeness of the production was part of the appeal; and shows that celebrated compassion and kindness, like Parks and Recreation, Schitt’s Creek, and Ted Lasso." As Chase puts it: “I read an article the other day about Ted Lasso. It basically went, ‘Thank you, Ted Lasso, for relieving us of all these scumbags!’ wanted to say, ‘I wasn’t the one making you watch those other shows, the ones with all the scumbags! You did that to yourself!’"
NEWARK, NJ
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

