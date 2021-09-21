CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIxb9_0c3WBCi000

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture.

In fact, you basically have a complete costume with this $25 dollar bodysuit from Amazon .

If you somehow missed the viral moment, Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala last Monday in a second-skin ensemble, featuring a gown, matching mask and long train that almost entirely concealed the reality star’s identity, if not for her distinct silhouette. The provocative outfit is the latest development in Kardashian’s sartorial evolution, as she begins to gravitate towards more conservative and monochromatic looks, not far off from her ex-husband Kanye West’s minimalist style.

The look received mixed reactions online, with “Vogue” claiming that the innovative ensemble “rewrote red carpet rules,” while others compared it to the Dementor from “Harry Potter.” One photo, that shows a shadowed Kardashian standing next to Kendall Jenner in a jeweled Givenchy dress, became the meme of the night.

Whatever your thoughts on Kardashian’s look, however, one thing is clear: it was one of the biggest red carpet moments of the year that will make an instantly recognizable, affordable and hilarious Halloween costume. Below are some easy purchases to secure a Kardashian-inspired costume this year. If you’re looking for something else, though, there’s plenty more pop-culture Halloween costume s to choose from.

VSVO Full Body Suit

This full-body suit, which also features a face covering, is basically all you need to create Kardashian’s skin-tight Met Gala look. This one-piece is made out of spandex for a tight and flexible fit and features a zippered back for easy changing.

Buy: VSVO Full Body Suit $29.99

VSVO Full Cover Mask

If you already have an all-black ensemble in your closet, you can add this simple face-covering to complete the costume.

Buy: VSVO Full Cover Mask $11.99

High-Waist Slim Bodycon Skirt

You can also recreate the Balenciaga gown using a tight long-sleeved bodysuit and maxi skirt, especially if you want pieces you can wear in a non-costume setting after Halloween.

Buy: High Waist Bodycon Skirt $18.99

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim K
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Looks Stunning In First Post-Baby Photos

Cardi B has seemingly been working her tail off with her trainer after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and she's already looking like she's ready to get back to business. On Tuesday, the rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler, posing for her first-post-baby pictures and looking absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

OMG! Tori Spelling Fans Say She’s Twinning With Khloe Kardashian

When Tori Spelling stepped out in a denim jumpsuit and glam makeup look, fans couldn’t help but notice a certain resemblance to Khloé Kardashian. Spelling, 48, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the ensemble while lunching with a friend on Thursday, September 3, along with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume
Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian At War With Kim Over Travis Barker Hookup?

Is Kourtney Kardashian at odds with her sister Kim Kardashian? Multiple tabloids have reported Kourtney is upset with her sister after learning about her romantic history with Travis Barker. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Kourtney Kardashian Tells Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

As a Muslim woman, I found Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit bizarre and distasteful

I’m a writer whose niche is modest fashion — in fact, I’ve written a whole book on the subject — so dedicating a few hours of my time to critiquing the fashion choices of a Kardashian feels a little like selling my soul. Nevertheless, I simply must address Kim Kardashian’s bizarre Met Gala getup from last night, which covered her in black from head-to-toe (save for a slick ponytail).If you haven’t seen the now-viral images and memes, I’ll describe the outfit: a black, thigh-length dress with flared sleeves was worn over a black bodysuit, covering the feet to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection -- Shop Her Jeans

Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous in a new campaign for sister Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American. The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the sultry photo on Instagram, posing on a bed in just a pair of skinny jeans. Kourtney wrote, "I think I found The One." Khloé additionally wrote, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Amid Divorce

Kanye West is still trying to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, a source tells ET. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and while he briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk, a source tells ET the 44-year-old rapper is spending more time with 40-year-old Kim and their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and that he wants her back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Kanye just addressed Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala for the first time

The Met Gala hit New York this week and, as expected, Kim Kardashian's red carpet outfit sparked a *lot* of conversation. There were memes galore following Kim's decision to wear head-to-toe black (including a mask covering her whole face) to the annual themed event, as well as plenty of fan theories. Some even took the look as a sign that Kim and former husband Kanye West might not be completely over as a couple, and now Kanye himself has finally addressed Kim's appearance on the night.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Unexpected Side Effect During COVID-19 Battle

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about an unexpected side effect she suffered while battling COVID-19 in March 2020. Kardashian revealed in a Twitter Space chat Tuesday that she experienced hair loss during her time fighting the virus, but didn't lose her sense of smell or taste. "My hair really fell out with COVID," she explained. "So after, it was really a struggle for a minute."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy