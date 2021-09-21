Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture.

In fact, you basically have a complete costume with this $25 dollar bodysuit from Amazon .

If you somehow missed the viral moment, Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala last Monday in a second-skin ensemble, featuring a gown, matching mask and long train that almost entirely concealed the reality star’s identity, if not for her distinct silhouette. The provocative outfit is the latest development in Kardashian’s sartorial evolution, as she begins to gravitate towards more conservative and monochromatic looks, not far off from her ex-husband Kanye West’s minimalist style.

The look received mixed reactions online, with “Vogue” claiming that the innovative ensemble “rewrote red carpet rules,” while others compared it to the Dementor from “Harry Potter.” One photo, that shows a shadowed Kardashian standing next to Kendall Jenner in a jeweled Givenchy dress, became the meme of the night.

Whatever your thoughts on Kardashian’s look, however, one thing is clear: it was one of the biggest red carpet moments of the year that will make an instantly recognizable, affordable and hilarious Halloween costume. Below are some easy purchases to secure a Kardashian-inspired costume this year. If you’re looking for something else, though, there’s plenty more pop-culture Halloween costume s to choose from.

VSVO Full Body Suit

This full-body suit, which also features a face covering, is basically all you need to create Kardashian’s skin-tight Met Gala look. This one-piece is made out of spandex for a tight and flexible fit and features a zippered back for easy changing.

Buy: VSVO Full Body Suit $29.99

VSVO Full Cover Mask

If you already have an all-black ensemble in your closet, you can add this simple face-covering to complete the costume.

Buy: VSVO Full Cover Mask $11.99

High-Waist Slim Bodycon Skirt

You can also recreate the Balenciaga gown using a tight long-sleeved bodysuit and maxi skirt, especially if you want pieces you can wear in a non-costume setting after Halloween.

Buy: High Waist Bodycon Skirt $18.99