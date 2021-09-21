CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States of Al had filmed an episode and a half of Season 2 when it had to start over after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

"We guessed wrong and had to adjust our plans” when Kabul fell to the Taliban following the United States' withdrawal after two decades, co-creator and showrunner Maria Ferrari said at the TV press tour. The show, which centers on the friendship between a Marine veteran (Parker Young) and his unit’s interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) in Ohio, scrapped its original plans for the Season 2 premiere to focus on how the characters react to the situation. “We chose to tell the story of what we were experiencing,” Ferrari said of the writing staff, which includes five Afghans and seven military veterans.

