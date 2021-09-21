CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Art walk 'blossoms'

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 9 days ago
Courtesy photo

Over 20 artists will be setup throughout downtown Palestine for the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk Saturday, Sept. 25.

“In June we started with eight artists,” said Celia Campbell Polster, executive director of the Dogwood Art Council. “Since then, the art walk has blossomed into a beautiful partnership of host businesses and local East Texas artists. The Dogwood Arts Council has the privilege of promoting our passion as we support local artists and local family-owned businesses. Shopping local is essential for our community.”

These art walk events are a great time for locals and visitors to visit local shops, walking downtown and taking in sculptures, paintings and other art mediums. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St. offer opportunities to meet the artists.

September’s featured artists will include Amanda Hukill, Cecilia Bramhall, David Tripp, Daniel Maldonado, Deanna Pickett Frye, Emilie Thompson, Grace Hessman, Greg Gunnels, Hailey Perkins, John Crow, Lindsey Siffers, Mike Henry, Pam McAdams, Pam Miller, Pam Smith, Red Bird Alley Farm, Renee Capel Sutherland, Rosie Hammonds, Sarah Sanford, Seth Blood and Tony Monk.

They will be set up in businesses throughout downtown Palestine. Those locations include, Pint and Barrel, Wells Creek Antiques, Palestine Farmer’s Market, Duncan Depot Antiques, Old Town Vintage, Dicken’s Jewelry, Old Magnolia Mercantile, Barnyard Boutique & Cool Cow Creamery, The Co-Ed Shop, Landmark Realty, JR Lonestar Glassworks, L&L Shoe Store, Shearz and Beerz, Home Grill Steakhouse, Bloodlines Tattoo, The Redlands Hotel and The Gallery at the Redlands.

The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts. A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.

For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.

